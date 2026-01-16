Sign up
Photo 4767
Mini-mums in a twirl.
Still faffing about with my bouquet of flowers - this time a go at the mini-mums !!
Shall I mention it - another 3D day!! - dull, damp and dismal !!,
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6191
photos
126
followers
76
following
4760
4761
4762
4763
4764
4765
4766
4767
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th January 2026 10:17pm
Tags
twirl
,
lime-green
,
mini-mums
Wylie
ace
fun
January 16th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
So fun! Makes the dull dismal days better to faff, doesn’t it?! 🤗
January 16th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Great picture
January 16th, 2026
