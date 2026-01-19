Sign up
Previous
Photo 4770
Let there be light .
Another dull foggy morning followed by such drizzly damp day . In need of the lights on most of the day ! roll on Spring !
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6194
photos
126
followers
76
following
1306% complete
View this month »
4763
4764
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th January 2026 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
Suzanne
ace
Your editing skills are great!
January 19th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice result
January 19th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is very pretty.
January 19th, 2026
