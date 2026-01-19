Previous
Let there be light . by beryl
Let there be light .

Another dull foggy morning followed by such drizzly damp day . In need of the lights on most of the day ! roll on Spring !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Suzanne ace
Your editing skills are great!
January 19th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice result
January 19th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is very pretty.
January 19th, 2026  
