Woody by beryl
Photo 4773

Woody

-- the wood-pigeon- looking rather disgruntled at the weather and the water logged open bird table !
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

Marj ace
Poor Woody! Great capture of his expression
January 22nd, 2026  
KWind ace
Great capture!
January 22nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
winter is tough
January 22nd, 2026  
carol white ace
A super capture
January 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
How sweet!
January 22nd, 2026  
