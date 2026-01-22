Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4773
Woody
-- the wood-pigeon- looking rather disgruntled at the weather and the water logged open bird table !
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6197
photos
126
followers
76
following
1307% complete
View this month »
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodpigeon
,
garden-fence
Marj
ace
Poor Woody! Great capture of his expression
January 22nd, 2026
KWind
ace
Great capture!
January 22nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
winter is tough
January 22nd, 2026
carol white
ace
A super capture
January 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
How sweet!
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close