- and there were two! by beryl
Photo 4774

- and there were two!

Still struggling to capture my robins through the kitchen window !! - but they are there side by side on the feeders .
For my diary - Still another wet and cold day and a lovely warming beef stew for lunch !
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
Dorothy ace
Is that cracked corn in the left feeder?
January 23rd, 2026  
