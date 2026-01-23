Sign up
Photo 4774
- and there were two!
Still struggling to capture my robins through the kitchen window !! - but they are there side by side on the feeders .
For my diary - Still another wet and cold day and a lovely warming beef stew for lunch !
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6198
photos
126
followers
76
following
Tags
garden
,
.
,
robins
,
feeders
Dorothy
ace
Is that cracked corn in the left feeder?
January 23rd, 2026
