Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4776
Santes Dwynwen
The Welsh Patron Saint of lovers and equivalent to St Valentines Day .Celebrated on the 25th of January by some young lovers in Wales .
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6200
photos
126
followers
76
following
1308% complete
View this month »
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santes
,
dwynwen
,
patron-saint-of-lovers-wales
Mags
ace
That's just beautiful and I never heard of her before.
January 25th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...great information
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close