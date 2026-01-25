Previous
Santes Dwynwen by beryl
Santes Dwynwen

The Welsh Patron Saint of lovers and equivalent to St Valentines Day .Celebrated on the 25th of January by some young lovers in Wales .
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
Mags ace
That's just beautiful and I never heard of her before.
January 25th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...great information
January 25th, 2026  
