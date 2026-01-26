Previous
Tulips by beryl
Photo 4777

Tulips

Spring flowers are available at the Florists -- so I purchased a bunch of Tulips in the warm colours of red/yellow, to brighten up the day !

Another d,d,d, day .!! -- note for the diary!
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
Such lovely colors and presentation!
January 26th, 2026  
Beautiful tulips and a fabulous capture. Big Fav.
January 26th, 2026  
oh you could get a week of images from these
January 26th, 2026  
