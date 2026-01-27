Previous
Tulips 2 by beryl
Tulips 2

So cheerful on such a wild day - wind and rain as storm Chandra does its best to create havoc ! Quite a few reports of flooding here and there in the country .
I think my tulips will be featuring heavily in this weeks postings !
Beryl Lloyd

January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
Corinne C ace
Superb closeup
January 27th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh they are beautiful! So good to have fresh flowers, especially when you can’t go out.
January 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous close up and colours.
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
So beautiful and a nice reminder that Spring is on its way, even though it doesn't feel like it right now!
January 27th, 2026  
