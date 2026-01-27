Sign up
Previous
Photo 4778
Tulips 2
So cheerful on such a wild day - wind and rain as storm Chandra does its best to create havoc ! Quite a few reports of flooding here and there in the country .
I think my tulips will be featuring heavily in this weeks postings !
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
4
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6202
photos
126
followers
76
following
1309% complete
Tags
tulips
,
red/yellow.
Corinne C
ace
Superb closeup
January 27th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are beautiful! So good to have fresh flowers, especially when you can’t go out.
January 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up and colours.
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
So beautiful and a nice reminder that Spring is on its way, even though it doesn't feel like it right now!
January 27th, 2026
