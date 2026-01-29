Previous
Tulips - 4 by beryl
Photo 4780

Tulips - 4

Another edit , on my bunch of tulips , - Having been out to lunch with Len and Pam, came home feeling rather cold , I fell asleep , forgetting I had not taken a photo or posted today - hence my late posting !
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Beryl Lloyd


@beryl
KWind
Very pretty! Great processing.
January 29th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Maybe late but beautiful
January 29th, 2026  
Mags
This is a real work of art!
January 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Lovely Beryl, you are getting your money’s worth from them.
January 29th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney
Backlighting on these wonderful tulips is gorgeous!
January 29th, 2026  
Peter Dulis
love it
January 29th, 2026  
Corinne C
Very artistic. Fav!
January 29th, 2026  
Babs
I love this one, the editing is gorgeous. fav.
January 29th, 2026  
Jennifer
beautiful shot and edit
January 29th, 2026  
Heather
Really pretty, Beryl! I really like the background tones and watercolour effect. All of your tulip shots are so different, and each of them is beautiful! Fav
January 29th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱
Your edit really accentuates the natural beauty of the tulips.
January 29th, 2026  
