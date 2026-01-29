Sign up
Previous
Photo 4780
Tulips - 4
Another edit , on my bunch of tulips , - Having been out to lunch with Len and Pam, came home feeling rather cold , I fell asleep , forgetting I had not taken a photo or posted today - hence my late posting !
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
11
9
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6204
photos
126
followers
77
following
1309% complete
Views
15
Comments
11
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
26th January 2026 3:13pm
Privacy
Public
tulips
,
edit
KWind
ace
Very pretty! Great processing.
January 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Maybe late but beautiful
January 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
This is a real work of art!
January 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely Beryl, you are getting your money’s worth from them.
January 29th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Backlighting on these wonderful tulips is gorgeous!
January 29th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
January 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Very artistic. Fav!
January 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
I love this one, the editing is gorgeous. fav.
January 29th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
beautiful shot and edit
January 29th, 2026
Heather
ace
Really pretty, Beryl! I really like the background tones and watercolour effect. All of your tulip shots are so different, and each of them is beautiful! Fav
January 29th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Your edit really accentuates the natural beauty of the tulips.
January 29th, 2026
