Previous
Photo 4785
Just a bunch of tulips
Contrasts.
Strong contrasts in the capture of the bunch of tulips !
No strong contrast in the weather outside ! Still drizzly and grey !!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6209
photos
126
followers
77
following
4778
4779
4780
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
26th January 2026 3:13pm
Tags
tulips
,
b/w
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful in b&w!
February 3rd, 2026
Anne
ace
Super contrasts, looks great in the oval
February 3rd, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 3rd, 2026
