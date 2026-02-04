Previous
Still Life. by beryl
Photo 4786

Still Life.

contrasts.
A vase of flowers beside a small tea-light in a holder. to create a still-life - best if viewed on black !

Another dull grey day ( not to bore you , but for my diary ! )
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
