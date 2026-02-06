Previous
Wabi Sabi by beryl
Photo 4788

Wabi Sabi

Contrasts.
The tulips have done well and in the state of demise -perhaps not as sharp as I would like ,but rushed job in fading light !
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
% complete

Beverley ace
Very beautifully captured and lovely presentation…
February 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
February 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A poetic black and white pic
February 6th, 2026  
