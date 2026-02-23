Sign up
Previous
Photo 4805
Ongoing progress.
Tone and mode.
The work continues in spite of the weather.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6229
photos
126
followers
80
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
Tags
tone
,
old-house
,
for2026
,
-and-mode
,
jean's-
Anne
ace
That’s some work happening! Lots of tone in there too
February 23rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like they’ve done a fair bit! Nice B&W .
February 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's sure been a long job!
February 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! Looks like they're nearly done.
February 23rd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture
February 23rd, 2026
