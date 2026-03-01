Sign up
Previous
Photo 4810
Rainbow-2026
Backpain and life is getting in the way at the moment - re-vamping a neglected bedroom - and I am not coping very well with the stress and extras involvement. Bear with me shall post and comment as and when I can. !
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6234
photos
126
followers
80
following
1317% complete
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th October 2025 2:31pm
Tags
rainbow-2026
Shutterbug
ace
Glad you have posted. I was worried when you didn't finish your beautiful FOR month. Take care of yourself first.
March 1st, 2026
