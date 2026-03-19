Hypnotic green.

Rainbow-2926

A view of a hypnotic green image .



A bright sunny day - Gary out mowing the so overgrown lawns ! '

For my own record!!

Feeling the worse for wear, - while attending an app. at the hospital yesterday - I accidentally fell when in the Xray dept. I was helped up and at the time didn't feel too bad , but as the day went by I got stiffer and more painful - especially my hip, shoulder and Knee- the two latter being replacements !! So today imobile and painful - - Calamity Jane !!!

