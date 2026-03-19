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Hypnotic green. by beryl
Photo 4829

Hypnotic green.

Rainbow-2926
A view of a hypnotic green image .

A bright sunny day - Gary out mowing the so overgrown lawns ! '
For my own record!!
Feeling the worse for wear, - while attending an app. at the hospital yesterday - I accidentally fell when in the Xray dept. I was helped up and at the time didn't feel too bad , but as the day went by I got stiffer and more painful - especially my hip, shoulder and Knee- the two latter being replacements !! So today imobile and painful - - Calamity Jane !!!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Oh, I'm so sorry to hear about your fall. Sounds very painful. I hope there's no serious damage. Another lovely, colorful edit.
March 19th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh no Beryl, I’m so sorry. I sure hope the pain subsides, the sooner the better. Your image is amazing. Your calendar this month is lovely!
March 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
Your calendar is looking fabulous.
Sorry about your fall, maybe take it easy for a few days.
March 19th, 2026  
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