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Previous
Photo 4834
A ray of sunshine
Rainbow-2026
An abstract developed from the central petals of an orange rose.
A cooler morning with threat of rain .
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
21st January 2023 1:17pm
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orange
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abstract
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rays
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rainbow-2026
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