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A ray of sunshine by beryl
Photo 4834

A ray of sunshine

Rainbow-2026
An abstract developed from the central petals of an orange rose.
A cooler morning with threat of rain .
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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