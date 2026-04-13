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Previous
Photo 4854
Pieris
30-shots2026
This young Pieris plant has its 1st flush of colourful leaves , unfortunately no lovely bell shaped white flowers this year ,it seems !
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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16
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th April 2026 11:43am
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garden
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pieris
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30-shots2026
Renee Salamon
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Lovely
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
April 13th, 2026
Babs
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So pretty
April 13th, 2026
Lesley
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Lovely with the bluebells popping up too
April 13th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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Very pretty and nicely presented.
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
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soo lovely & beautifully presented.
April 13th, 2026
Jennifer
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I like the composition of this and the colours. Nice edit too.
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Very lovely!
April 13th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Very pretty, Beryl. I like all the different colors.
April 13th, 2026
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