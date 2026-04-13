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Pieris by beryl
Photo 4854

Pieris

30-shots2026

This young Pieris plant has its 1st flush of colourful leaves , unfortunately no lovely bell shaped white flowers this year ,it seems !
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
So pretty
April 13th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Lovely with the bluebells popping up too
April 13th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Very pretty and nicely presented.
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
soo lovely & beautifully presented.
April 13th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
I like the composition of this and the colours. Nice edit too.
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very lovely!
April 13th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very pretty, Beryl. I like all the different colors.
April 13th, 2026  
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