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Photo 4857
Periwinkle
30-shots2026
So bright and cheerful , the periwinkle is pushing its way through other shrubs in the garden !
PS did you spot the photo-bomber - spider like with yellow body, red/brown head-area, and blue legs !! Only tiny but quite colourful !
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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365
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DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th April 2026 1:04pm
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30-shots2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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they are such happy plants - that little spider is so good!
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful periwinkle... cute little photo-bomber
April 16th, 2026
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