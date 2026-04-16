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Periwinkle by beryl
Photo 4857

Periwinkle

30-shots2026

So bright and cheerful , the periwinkle is pushing its way through other shrubs in the garden !
PS did you spot the photo-bomber - spider like with yellow body, red/brown head-area, and blue legs !! Only tiny but quite colourful !

16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are such happy plants - that little spider is so good!
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful periwinkle... cute little photo-bomber
April 16th, 2026  
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