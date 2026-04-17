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Marigold by beryl
Photo 4858

Marigold

30-shots2026

More Marigolds are coming to flower around the garden, providing bright sunny pop of colour !
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Beverley ace
such a beautiful flower... marigolds are soo cheerful.
April 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I love the look of them but not the smell ;-)
April 17th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
They are the colour of the sun! Good for the veggie garden too!
April 17th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Lovely and bright
April 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a lovely summery colour
April 17th, 2026  
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