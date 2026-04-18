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Previous
Photo 4859
White amongst the blue.
30-shots2026
The bluebells seem to have taken over parts of my garden with some white amongst the blue !
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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2
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365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th April 2026 4:53pm
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white
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30-shots2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love to see the white and pink ones among the blue! Nice pic
April 18th, 2026
Jennifer
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Super pretty with the 2 colours.
April 18th, 2026
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