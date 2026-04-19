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Skimmia by beryl
Photo 4860

Skimmia

30-shots2026
The Skimmia in the garden has been beautiful donning both last year's red berries and this years white flowers , the latter now dropping off and developing this year's new berries !
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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