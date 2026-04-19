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Previous
Photo 4860
Skimmia
30-shots2026
The Skimmia in the garden has been beautiful donning both last year's red berries and this years white flowers , the latter now dropping off and developing this year's new berries !
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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365
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DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th April 2026 4:57pm
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