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Green Alkanet. by beryl
Photo 4861

Green Alkanet.

30-shots2026,
A self seeded plant in the back garden - two roots allowed to grow - because I like it and so do the bees !!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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