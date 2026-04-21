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Previous
Photo 4862
Choisia
30-shots2026
My favourite bush in the garden at this time of the year is the Choisia ( mock orange bush) a statement piece covered in beautiful white flowers .
I shall post a close-up section of the flowers tomorrow !
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
21st April 2026 8:17am
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white-flowers
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choisia
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30-shots2026
,
mock-orange-bush
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
April 21st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh wow it looks magnificent
April 21st, 2026
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