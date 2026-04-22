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Choisia- Mexican orange blossom. by beryl
Photo 4863

Choisia- Mexican orange blossom.

30-shots2026

A closer look at the blossom of the Choisia bush posted yesterday .
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh I love Choisya! Can't seem to make them live in my garden. Yours is a beauty
April 22nd, 2026  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
April 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2026  
Wylie ace
pretty and I bet they smell good too.
April 22nd, 2026  
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