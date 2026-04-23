Previous
Antirrhinum ( snapdragon) by beryl
Photo 4864

Antirrhinum ( snapdragon)

30-shots2026.
Another self-setter, in the garden, and is flowering annually in a pot with an evergreen shrub. Such a lovely strong colour.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
beautiful vibrant snapdragon... super capture.
April 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact