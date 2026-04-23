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Previous
Photo 4864
Antirrhinum ( snapdragon)
30-shots2026.
Another self-setter, in the garden, and is flowering annually in a pot with an evergreen shrub. Such a lovely strong colour.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
21st April 2026 8:19am
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antirrhinum
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30-shots2026
Beverley
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beautiful vibrant snapdragon... super capture.
April 23rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Nice one
April 23rd, 2026
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