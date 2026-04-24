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Choisia-Sundance by beryl
Photo 4865

Choisia-Sundance

30-shots2026.
I love this choisia for its bright golden leaves - which develops during the summer months ( not so bright at the moment) Its not so prolific in flowering as my other choisia, but I love it for its golden tones !
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
Interesting how the color develops over the months. At this stage, it looks beautiful.
April 24th, 2026  
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