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Previous
Photo 4865
Choisia-Sundance
30-shots2026.
I love this choisia for its bright golden leaves - which develops during the summer months ( not so bright at the moment) Its not so prolific in flowering as my other choisia, but I love it for its golden tones !
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 24th, 2026
Marj
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Interesting how the color develops over the months. At this stage, it looks beautiful.
April 24th, 2026
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