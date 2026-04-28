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Wild Garlic by beryl
Photo 4869

Wild Garlic

30-shots2026
Wild Garlic growing on the banks of the River Severn at Dale-End Park.
What I noticed while down there that all the wild flowers and blossoms were white !
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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