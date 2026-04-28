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Previous
Photo 4869
Wild Garlic
30-shots2026
Wild Garlic growing on the banks of the River Severn at Dale-End Park.
What I noticed while down there that all the wild flowers and blossoms were white !
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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365
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DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th April 2026 4:18pm
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