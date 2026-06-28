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Black stemmed Hydrangea by beryl
Photo 4930

Black stemmed Hydrangea

My black stemmed Hydrangea is the other that has survived the heat and dry weather of these last 2 years ! Not to be missed as the flowerheads are so bright !
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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