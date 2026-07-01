The Jackdaw family

Although the woodpigeon is enjoying the food on the feeder , the Jackdaw family are enjoying the droppings from the feeders on the lawn !



*Tried to focus on the jackdaws !!!



Feeling a bit shaken and sore today - yesterday afternoon when out in the garden I fell flat on my back - no great damage but a very sore lower back and it didn't help the sciatica !! G could not pick me up so called for the help of the workmen over the road to help - Two very pleasant young men immediately came over and hoisted me on my feet and sat me on a stool in the garden to recover. Later in the afternoon they called over to G to see if I was OK - such lovely lads .😊