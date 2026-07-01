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The Jackdaw family by beryl
Photo 4933

The Jackdaw family

Although the woodpigeon is enjoying the food on the feeder , the Jackdaw family are enjoying the droppings from the feeders on the lawn !

*Tried to focus on the jackdaws !!!

Feeling a bit shaken and sore today - yesterday afternoon when out in the garden I fell flat on my back - no great damage but a very sore lower back and it didn't help the sciatica !! G could not pick me up so called for the help of the workmen over the road to help - Two very pleasant young men immediately came over and hoisted me on my feet and sat me on a stool in the garden to recover. Later in the afternoon they called over to G to see if I was OK - such lovely lads .😊
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Corinne C ace
A lovely capture.
What a scare! I'm glad you are ok and I hope recovering fast.
July 1st, 2026  
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