Budlea

My dwarf budlea is a mass of flowers ( but not so dwarf this year!!) But just the right size for this spot in the garden.



Thank you all for your good wishes after my fall in thr garden, still feeling

a little shook and sore .. but nothing a few days will cure I hope. Unfortunately my Sciatica pains are still there. And I feel rather wary to step out into the garden,



Another Friday and time to wish you all a Happy weekend. 🥀🫠🌻