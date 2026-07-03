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Budlea by beryl
Photo 4934

Budlea

My dwarf budlea is a mass of flowers ( but not so dwarf this year!!) But just the right size for this spot in the garden.

Thank you all for your good wishes after my fall in thr garden, still feeling
a little shook and sore .. but nothing a few days will cure I hope. Unfortunately my Sciatica pains are still there. And I feel rather wary to step out into the garden,

Another Friday and time to wish you all a Happy weekend. 🥀🫠🌻
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Mags ace
So pretty!
July 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 3rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hope the soreness is soon gone. My Dad took to using a rollator for confidence in the garden. He used to put the garden tools on the seat! Not nice feeling wary of falling. I do wish you well.

Nice mini buddleia
July 3rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Oh my goodness… be slow & calm… I hope you can sleep well… sending lots of positive wellness & calm ☺️
July 3rd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful part of your garden.

Sorry to hear you have had a fall, they come as such a shock when they happen. I hope the soreness has soon gone.

Ian
July 3rd, 2026  
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