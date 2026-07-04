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Daisy, daisy by beryl
Photo 4935

Daisy, daisy

Starting to give a show. Quite a lot of flowers but the blooms not as big as usual (lack of water!!) Quite breezy this afternoon , so difficult to take photos out in the garden.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a lovely composition
July 4th, 2026  
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