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Previous
Photo 4935
Daisy, daisy
Starting to give a show. Quite a lot of flowers but the blooms not as big as usual (lack of water!!) Quite breezy this afternoon , so difficult to take photos out in the garden.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Album
365
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SM-A127F
Taken
4th July 2026 4:00pm
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garden.
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white-daisies
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a lovely composition
July 4th, 2026
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