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Previous
Photo 4936
DAISIES
A better view of the daisies - not so windy today so hopefully a clearer shot ,
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th July 2026 6:05pm
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daisies
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garden.
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