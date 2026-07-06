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Previous
Photo 4937
Phlox
Growing amongst all other weeds and flowers - almost looking sorry for itself !!!!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th July 2026 6:04pm
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pink
,
garden
,
phlox
Dorothy
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It’s lovely!
July 6th, 2026
Marj
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Very cheerful.
July 6th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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A pretty splash of colour
July 6th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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Phlox is very pretty. This is a lovely colour.
July 6th, 2026
carol white
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Very pretty
July 6th, 2026
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