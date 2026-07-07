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Previous
Photo 4938
Campanula
And the heat descends on us again!
Just a little faff and edit today.
Still in pain with my back and sciatica
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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365
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DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th June 2026 10:27am
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