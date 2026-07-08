Previous
Pretty little ballerinas! by beryl
Photo 4939

Pretty little ballerinas!

Lying low in this heat !!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
soo beautifully presented. only thing today... keep cool
July 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 8th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the way you presented this. I agree. I had to be out in it today and it was 32°c in the shade 🥵🫠 Glad to be home! Take care
July 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact