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Previous
Photo 4941
Close-up
Sometimes a close-up gives you details that the you do not otherwise notice !
Another HOT,HOT,HOT day !!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th May 2026 10:20am
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rose
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garden.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 10th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super colourful close-up
July 10th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Nicely captured and you were able to pull out some nice details
July 10th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
Pretty in pink beryl 💕... Stay cool ... It's 32c at the moment it's 14.52
July 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful rose.
July 10th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Nice detail
July 10th, 2026
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