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Previous
Photo 4942
Rosy twirl
A play on yesterday's rose - too hot for me to go outside !
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Taken
29th May 2026 10:20am
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John
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Splendid work of flower art!!
July 11th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Cool!
July 11th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Wonderful hot colour
July 11th, 2026
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