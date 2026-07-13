Previous
At the tallest point by beryl
Photo 4944

At the tallest point

The pigeon found the best point to perch to view the neighbourhood !
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A super capture
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
On the lookout up there! Nice capture.
July 13th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Always finds the best spot!
July 13th, 2026  
wendy frost
He will see what's going on from up there. Great capture.
July 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact