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Previous
Photo 4944
At the tallest point
The pigeon found the best point to perch to view the neighbourhood !
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th July 2026 5:16pm
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pot
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chimney
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pigeon
carol white
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A super capture
July 13th, 2026
Mags
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On the lookout up there! Nice capture.
July 13th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Always finds the best spot!
July 13th, 2026
wendy frost
He will see what's going on from up there. Great capture.
July 13th, 2026
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