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A little self-setter. by beryl
Photo 4945

A little self-setter.

Found on the flat roof of next-door's sun room ! The birds must have carried a seed or two !
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Photo Details

Dione Giorgio ace
Nice shot.
July 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 14th, 2026  
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