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Previous
Photo 4945
A little self-setter.
Found on the flat roof of next-door's sun room ! The birds must have carried a seed or two !
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th July 2026 5:15pm
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roof-top
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self-setters
Dione Giorgio
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Nice shot.
July 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 14th, 2026
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