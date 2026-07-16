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Curved by beryl
Photo 4947

Curved

July words- Curved


Curved metal work as in the base of my table lamp !

Another hot day - and a lazy day, as Gary & I went out for lunch, came home and I had 40 winks !!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Nice curves
July 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice! Hot here today too.
July 16th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice curves and edit!
July 16th, 2026  
Marj ace
Beautiful !
July 16th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful curves and colours.
July 16th, 2026  
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