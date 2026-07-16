Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4947
Curved
July words- Curved
Curved metal work as in the base of my table lamp !
Another hot day - and a lazy day, as Gary & I went out for lunch, came home and I had 40 winks !!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6372
photos
123
followers
77
following
1355% complete
View this month »
4940
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th July 2026 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
curved
,
july26words
Rick Schies
ace
Nice curves
July 16th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice! Hot here today too.
July 16th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very nice curves and edit!
July 16th, 2026
Marj
ace
Beautiful !
July 16th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful curves and colours.
July 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close