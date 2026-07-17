Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4948
On the water edge.
July words. water.
Another from my arty days. This is a watercolour in the style of JMW Turner (Famous for the watercolour painting "The fighting Temeraire") My painting depicts a boat at the edge of the water .
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6373
photos
123
followers
77
following
1355% complete
View this month »
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th July 2026 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
painting
,
watercolour
,
july26words
Beverley
ace
You have wonderful skills… your artwork is beautifully beautiful.🤩
July 17th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Thank you for sharing your wonderful watercolours with us!
July 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
We have a copy of The Fighting Temeraire. My son loves it. It is on his wall. This is a lovely watercolour, not seen it before.
July 17th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh I love this one Beryl!
July 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
July 17th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking painting.
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close