Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4949
Patterns
July words- Patterns.
A quick edit for today , as I had forgotten to post till now !!
Shall try and comment on yours later.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
6374
photos
123
followers
77
following
1355% complete
View this month »
4942
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th June 2026 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
patterns
,
july26words
Heather
ace
I am always amazed by your "quick edits," Beryl! This is gorgeous! I love the vibrant colours, and this just jumps off the page (aka "screen") on black! Fav
July 18th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely kaleidoscope colours
July 18th, 2026
haskar
ace
Amazinf patterns and colours.
July 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, lovely pattern and colours
July 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close