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Buddleia by beryl
Photo 4950

Buddleia

The pale lilac coloured buddleia is in full bloom ,but the flowers do not seen to last long in the heat before turning brown .
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
The wonderful butterfly flower!
July 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 19th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful. I hope you get lots of butterflies visiting!
July 19th, 2026  
Heather ace
So many blooms! I really hope you get cooler weather, Beryl- both for you and for your flowers.
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2026  
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