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Previous
Photo 4950
Buddleia
The pale lilac coloured buddleia is in full bloom ,but the flowers do not seen to last long in the heat before turning brown .
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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13
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5
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2
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365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th July 2026 8:17pm
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garden
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buddleia
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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The wonderful butterfly flower!
July 19th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
July 19th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Beautiful. I hope you get lots of butterflies visiting!
July 19th, 2026
Heather
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So many blooms! I really hope you get cooler weather, Beryl- both for you and for your flowers.
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
July 19th, 2026
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