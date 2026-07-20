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Previous
Photo 4951
Buddleia 11
Another of the buddleia's in the garden - a darker colour , but not so full of flowers as yesterday's pale lilac coloured one ,
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th July 2026 8:18pm
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garden
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buddleia
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dark-fuchsia-colour
Mags
ace
What a lovely image.
July 20th, 2026
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