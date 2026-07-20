Previous
Buddleia 11 by beryl
Photo 4951

Buddleia 11

Another of the buddleia's in the garden - a darker colour , but not so full of flowers as yesterday's pale lilac coloured one ,
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a lovely image.
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact