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My favourite daisy flowers in the garden. by beryl
Photo 4952

My favourite daisy flowers in the garden.

Again a root from my parent's garden. I only wish it would multiply - but has stayed the same size since the 1980's !! ( at least it has remained alive ) and I dare not move it !!!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Diana ace
They are beautiful, and such a lovely memory of your parents.
July 21st, 2026  
Fisher Family
A nice shot of this lovely variety of daisy!

Ian
July 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Their thriving & sooo beautiful… happy thoughts of your lovely parents…
July 21st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
so cheerful, lovely colours
July 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2026  
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