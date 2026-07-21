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Previous
Photo 4952
My favourite daisy flowers in the garden.
Again a root from my parent's garden. I only wish it would multiply - but has stayed the same size since the 1980's !! ( at least it has remained alive ) and I dare not move it !!!
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th July 2026 8:16pm
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yellow
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garden
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daisy
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, and such a lovely memory of your parents.
July 21st, 2026
Fisher Family
A nice shot of this lovely variety of daisy!
Ian
July 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Their thriving & sooo beautiful… happy thoughts of your lovely parents…
July 21st, 2026
Jennifer
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so cheerful, lovely colours
July 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 21st, 2026
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