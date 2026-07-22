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Japanese Anemone by beryl
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Japanese Anemone

They seem to be flowering earlier each year !! This is the white Japanese Anemone growing in the garden - it flowers a bit earlier than the pink one !!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture, funny when I had them the pink always flowered before the white one!
July 22nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
They are definitely a beautiful flower
July 22nd, 2026  
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