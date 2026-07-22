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Previous
Photo 4953
Japanese Anemone
They seem to be flowering earlier each year !! This is the white Japanese Anemone growing in the garden - it flowers a bit earlier than the pink one !!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th July 2026 8:18pm
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Margaret Brown
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A lovely capture, funny when I had them the pink always flowered before the white one!
July 22nd, 2026
Rick Schies
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They are definitely a beautiful flower
July 22nd, 2026
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