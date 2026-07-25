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Daisy by beryl
Photo 4956

Daisy

Just a little edit , as I was not in the mood to find anything of interest in the garden !!
Yesterday I had day of days !! Found my kitchen sink was leaking into the cupboard below , fortunately my plumber was on his way home from another job - so was here in 10 mins - He located the source of the leak and has managed to tighten a connection , till he will be able to see if a part will need to be renewed next week. . I had not been out for weeks so as G was home I decided to go up to the nearby retail park as I needed a couple of things ! My mobility scooter had been out of action for a few months while I was too painful with the sciatica . so the batteries were charged . But on arriving at the retail park , Gary set up my scooter only to find the battery flat . !! so a wasted journey . When I got home - I couldn't decide on getting new batteries or plunge for a new scooter - mine is by now over 10 years old , but there was too much to look up and compare scooters -I decided to order new batteries for the old faithful(till now!!) And then perhaps re consider looking for a new one at a later date !
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
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Pat Knowles ace
Decisions decisions Beryl…. You’re quite right not to rush into things but I expect like all things stuff has moved in & your scooter choice will offer much more than your ten year old one…..lots to think about.
Quite a day!
July 25th, 2026  
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