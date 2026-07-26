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Clock by beryl
Photo 4957

Clock

July words- clock

One of my clocks with a little edit !!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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