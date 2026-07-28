Excitement -- packages -- !!!

July words - package.



Three packages arrived today !! ( and its not even my birthday!!) Two cardboard boxes, and one paper package - nice to see no plastic wrappings !!

My new batteries for my mobility scooter have arrived in one package , but too heavy for me to move from where the delivery man kindly put it inside my doorway for me . - I shall now wait for G to come home at tea time so we can assemble it in the casing and charge up for my scooter! Ha feeling quite excited at the possibility of going out for a jaunt again !