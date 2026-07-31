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Previous
Photo 4963
Fast Asleep.
July word - Sleep.
One from the archives again ! But couldn't find anything more appropriate for today's word than a photo taken in 2010 of Alfie fast asleep amongst the cushions on the settee in the conservatory ! Sweet dreams and sweet memories !
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Beryl Lloyd
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@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
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