Mytton Antiques - collage by beryl
Photo 1034

Mytton Antiques - collage

This small 16th century thatch roofed cottage now houses part of an antiques business . As you enter the through the low door to the low ceilings rooms it feels as if you are moving into the past .
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Lovely collage.
January 10th, 2020  
